INEOS chiefs Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc met with Man United executives on Thursday



Senior INEOS chiefs and close confidants of Sir Jim Ratcliffe – Jean-Claude Blanc and Sir Dave Brailsford – met with Manchester United executives at Old Trafford on Thursday.

This comes as Sir Jim closes in on his partial 25% investment into United.

It was thought that an official announcement to confirm the deal was set to be made early next week but a recent report covered by The Peoples Person explained that due to delays, a new date has been set to make the arrangement public information.

The prolonged wait is down to “legal structure” issues that need further ironing out.

Amidst all this, The Athletic reveals that Sir Jim sent Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc to meet senior figures at the Theatre of Dreams.

Sir Dave, director of sport at INEOS, is expected to play a huge role in Sir Jim’s sporting revolution at United and will essentially be the billionaire’s right-hand man.

Blanc, who left a key role at Paris Saint-Germain is understood to be in strong consideration to replace Richard Arnold who stepped down as United’s CEO.

At the moment, Patrick Stewart is serving in an interim capacity.

The Athletic divulges, “United’s football director, John Murtough, and interim chief executive, Patrick Stewart, were in attendance to meet the pair.”

“Brailsford and Blanc joined Ratcliffe in visiting Old Trafford in March when they were weighing up whether to bid for the club.”

“Thursday’s meetings represented a significant step forward in that process as part of a fact-finding mission, with confirmation of a 25 per cent investment expected before Christmas.”

As per The Athletic, it’s unclear whether the Glazers would allow Sir Jim to appoint one of his key men like Blanc, to the CEO position, when the deal only hands him sporting control and nothing more.

