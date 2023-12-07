Lautaro Martinez to reject overtures from Premier League and sign new deal at Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez appears to have no desire to join the Premier League or La Liga, as he is on the verge of signing a contract extension at Inter Milan.

According to La Gazzetta, Martinez has no interest in leaving the club and could even “stay for life”, if the striker’s representative, Alejandro Camano, is to be believed.

The Argentine has been in great form again this season, scoring 15 goals in 19 appearances this campaign. It should be no surprise as the World Cup winner has scored 25 goals and 28 goals in the last two seasons for the Italian giants. (All statistics according to transfermarkt.com)

The 26 year old has been linked to the Red Devils quite regularly over the years, with The Peoples Person reporting in the past that the Argentina international was Erik ten Hag’s “personal request” to bolster United’s front line.

Back in the summer, the Red Devils were also credited with an interest in bringing in the Inter captain to improve their attack. However, Ten Hag opted for Rasmus Hojlund and while he has scored five goals in Europe, the young Dane has failed to score in the Premier League. The former Copenhagen man also failed to get involved in the action last night, despite the team creating 28 chances against Chelsea.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both only scored two goals each this season.

Not only the strikers, but the team itself has struggled for goals domestically, only finding the back of the net 18 times in 15 league games.

However, it now seems El Toro won’t be the player to help solve the goalscoring woes. The Italian outlet reports that Martinez is very close to agreeing a new deal until June 2028 at least.

Apparently, the striker’s agent has been locked in discussions for weeks with the Nerazzurri directors and talks seem to be arriving to a positive conclusion.

Allegedly, Martinez will receive €7m per season and in turn, become the highest earner at the club.

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is clearly confident as he has repeated several times over the last few months that Lautaro wants to continue with the Nerazzurri.

The Argentine is a legend for the club having scored 117 goals and is ninth on the Italian’s all time goalscoring chart. In fact, he is only seven goals from overtaking two illustrious names, Mauro Icardi and Christian Vieri.

While it is clear Martinez won’t be the man to help the Old Trafford side find the back of the net more frequently, they club will most likely need to bring in some sort of help. The team relied on another Scott McTominay brace to log a much needed victory over the West Londoners, as their current strikers forgot their shooting boots once again.