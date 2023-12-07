Manchester United open to major clear out in January



Manchester United are “willing to listen to offers” for a number of high-profile players in January, according to Miguel Delaney.

Writing in The Independent, Delaney reveals Erik ten Hag is seeking to “hone his squad [to] ensure it is fully committed to his approach.”

Briefings have appeared in the press in recent days, indicating the Dutchman had lost half of the dressing room. Reports quickly emerged, however, that the majority of the United squad rejected these rumours and were furious with the individuals responsible for leaking such stories to the media.

The leaks – which were comprehensively rejected by the manager last night – are thought to have only “sharpened” his intent to “trim” the squad down.

Delaney believes the high-profile triumvirate of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Casemiro are all “available for transfer,” which mirrors reports on The Peoples Person over the past few weeks.

Varane and Casemiro have both been strongly-linked with moves away from Old Trafford, with the Saudi Pro League vaunted a potential destination for the pair.

Delaney indicates Casemiro is “seeking different experiences at this stage of his career.”

The Brazilian may also have one eye on next summer’s Copa America, where he is set to lead his country as captain for the first time in a major tournament.

A nice relaxing six-month stint in Saudi Arabia may be an appealing means of resting prior to this.

Meanwhile, Sancho continues to exist in exile at Carrington, with reports suggesting a possible reuniting with Borussia Dortmund may be on the cards.

Delaney reveals that whatever business United may wish to conduct in January will be reliant upon outbound transfers first. “It is only after sales that United will pursue purchases, especially after a summer that involved considerable expenditure,” the journalist contends.

Both Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire – available for transfer in the summer – appear to have fought their way back into their manager’s plans, with Ten Hag “appreciative” of how both players have stepped up in big moments at various points this season.

INEOS – headed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe – are expected to confirm their minority stake ownership prior to the new year, but Delaney believes they will still only have “limited influence” on the window.

The new ownership team wish to conduct a thorough assessment of the sporting operation at Old Trafford before any “bigger decisions” are made.

As such, United’s long-term targets will remain the priority in January.

Delaney confirms reports by this outlet which indicate Nice’s centre-back, Jean-Clair Todibo, is “top of the list.” A new number-eight is also thought to be on the club’s radar, though both of these moves appear linked to the future of Varane and Casemiro.

The January transfer window may, therefore, be an exceedingly busy one at Old Trafford, in terms of players arriving and departing the club.

