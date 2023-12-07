Mixed feelings for Manchester United stars after international break concludes

With the International break over, players are starting to arrive back at Carrington for training ahead of United’s clash with Tottenham at the weekend.

14 United stars took part for their countries over the last week with mixed results.

Hinata Miyazawa took part in two international friendlies against Geyse’s Brazil but there was personal heartbreak for her as she picked up what looked to be a nasty injury.

Meanwhile, Jayde Riviere was part of Canada’s squad who hosted two international friendlies against Australia, with Canada winning both matches.

Wales have had a miserable time in the Nations League and they begun these fixtures with another loss.

Hayley Ladd, Gemma Evans and Safia Middleton-Patel were called up by Gemma Grainger but they found themselves relegated as they were thrashed by Iceland.

There was some hope for the future though as they held group winners Germany to a goalless draw to end their campaign on a positive note.

France and Spain both progressed to the semi-finals of the Nations League and Melvine Malard and Lucia Garcia were in action.

Malard assisted the winning goal as France beat Portugal to secure their progression.

But despite two very entertaining wins for England’s Lionesses, they did not do enough to progress to the semi-finals and their Olympic dreams are now over.

They faced Netherlands in a must win game but fell behind in the first half 2-0, the second goal was a rare mistake from United keeper, Mary Earps.

The European champions managed to turn it around in the second half with United’s Ella Toone getting the winning goal to make it 3-2 to England but they really needed one more goal to go ahead of the Netherlands in the table.

Earps was inconsolable on the pitch as she felt her error had cost the team dearly but they still had a fighting chance of getting to the Olympics.

On the final day they needed to beat Scotland by three more goals than what Netherlands scored against Belgium – it felt impossible.

However, at half-time, England were on top of the group as Netherlands were winning 1-0 and England were winning 4-0 thanks to two former Reds – Greenwood and James as well as the returning Beth Mead.

Both teams were receiving news from the touchline on how the other was doing but Scotland had parked the bus.

England scored a fifth through Fran Kirby, giving England a cushion, but not long after, Netherlands netted a second.

As injury time began, Netherlands scored a third against Belgium and as England boss Sarina Wiegman updated her players, Toone assisted Lucy Bronze, who headed in for the final action of the match.

The team waited anxiously for news that the other game was over but with Netherlands a minute or so behind, Sarina’s home nation must have received word that they needed one more and somehow they got it, breaking English hearts as the final score was 4-0, meaning England’s 6-0 victory was not enough.

It was a dramatic end to the Nations League, showcasing the highs and lows of football.

Now, attention switches back to the domestic league as United quickly regroup for a trip to London to take on Spurs.