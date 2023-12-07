One academy prospect for another: Why Omari Forson’s time is now!



Manchester United showed some glimpses of their vast attacking potential against Chelsea, amassing their second-largest xG of Erik ten Hag era.

However, one name who was absent in this attacking feast (actually finishing remains an issue) was that of Marcus Rashford.

It is some fall from grace for last season’s talisman who pretty much carried the United attack on his back.

Alejandro Garnacho is firmly first-choice over the Mancunian now, with Antony taking over the right side.

Even behind them, Facundo Pellistri remains an enigma with untapped potential, and Amad is on his way back from injury.

However, one name that is getting lost in the shuffle right now, and shouldn’t be for long, is that of Omari Forson.

Omari Forson- A man possessed

Omari Forson has started this season like a man possessed. After eight games in all competitions, his stats read seven goals and two assists.

While the raw stats are certainly impressive on their own, it’s the comfort with which Forson moves at the U21 level that is so encouraging.

He looks a class above the opposition in every game, a sure sign of a player outgrowing that level and ready for senior football.

Unlike his colleagues like Shola Shoretire and Hannibal, Forson has not been on a loan spell so far, which could be a sign of confidence in his abilities by upper management.

Forson repaid that confidence this season, and now stands at the cusp of a first-team breakthrough.

But, who will he replace, or give competition to? Ironically enough, it is one academy prospect for another.

The perfect Rashford replacement

There’s one thing we need to get out of the way first- Marcus Rashford and Omari Forson are very different players. Then how is one a replacement for the other?

If Ten Hag wants to expand the horizons of this predictable United attack, he might have no choice.

The manager has preferred inside forwards in his time here with overlapping fullbacks providing the width and overloading the wings in attack.

However, what that has caused due to the absence of a stable midfield is that United are cut through remarkably easily in the middle.

Mikel Arteta did this expertly at Arsenal, Pep Guardiola did at Manchester City, and Ten Hag should repeat the trick at United.

With a left-footed left winger looking to stretch the opposition instead of cutting inside on his right foot, there will be more gaps to exploit in the middle for runners from midfield.

Fullbacks can then tuck inside in an inverted role, fortifying United’s midfield and reducing the threat of counter-attacks. Ten Hag has already tried that with Diogo Dalot this season, but because both Antony and Rashford come inside, it leaves them 2v1 when there’s no one to overlap.

Playing Forson on the left will add a unique angle to United’s attack and solve two issues at once- predictability out wide and a soft centre.

When City didn’t have a recognised and clinical striker, which is a position United find themselves in right now with a raw Rasmus Hojlund, he played a left-footed winger on the left wing, and a right-footed one on the right.

It stretched the opposition as wingers crossed from the byline to midfielders rushing from deep, which is ideal for United’s current team (Hello, Scott McTominay!).

The manager has always stressed that he tailors his philosophy to the players at his disposal. Right now, with Rashford struggling for form, this team is crying out for a wildcard to avoid running Garnacho into the ground.

The wild card’s name is Omari Forson, and his time is now.

