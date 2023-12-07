Patrice Evra believes there is something wrong with Raphael Varane and Manchester United

Manchester United got back to winning ways last night (Wednesday) by beating Chelsea by two goals to one at Old Trafford.

A Scott McTominay double secured the three points and eased the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

The boss made a four changes to the side that were comfortably beaten at Newcastle on Saturday, United looked re-energised and should have won by more than the solitary goal.

However, there was still no place in the squad for centre-back Raphael Varane who has fallen out of favour in recent weeks.

Ten Hag cited a back injury as the reason for his omission but, as reported by The Sun, former United star and fellow countryman Patrice Evra believes “something is wrong” for Varane at Old Trafford.

Speaking before last night’s win, Evra says that Luke Shaw being chosen in front of the Frenchman is a worrying sign.

“Luke Shaw, no matter if he plays good or bad, I don’t want to see him at centre-back,” he said.

“He’s a left-back. When you play for a club like Manchester United and have defenders like Lindelof, Maguire, Varane, and you still have to use Luke Shaw at centre-back, there’s something wrong.”

Evra added that despite feeling Shaw is capable of playing in the position, having Varane on the bench doesn’t sit right with him.

“I don’t take away any credit when he plays centre-back because he was fantastic against Newcastle. But you have a four-time Champions League winner and he’s not in the team,” he said.

United have coped without the former Real Madrid man well in recent weeks, with replacement Harry Maguire winning the Premier League player of the Month for November.

Varane’s fitness issues have become more and more of a problem at Old Trafford and it could result in him leaving the club in January.

However, United’s packed festive schedule means the defender could force his way back into the side and prove to the manager that he remains a valuable asset to the squad moving forward.