Paul Scholes sends cheeky public response to Antony after the winger hit out at club’s ex-players



Manchester United legend Paul Scholes took to social media and issued a response to Antony after the winger slammed the club’s ex-players for peddling “malicious” rumours about him.

In a frank interview, Antony hit out at some ex-stars for not offering constructive criticism and trying him in a “digital court.”

The Brazilian said, “Today, I see criticism coming from former club players and other people in the media, who unreasonably express their opinions and influence thousands of fans, sometimes even when I do not play.”

“But I’ve never seen them give constructive criticism, which will help me be a better professional. None of them have ever sent me a message to see how I am feeling, especially during this period of turbulence that I am going through. The “digital court” is ruining lives; contexts are left aside, and the truth no longer matters.”

Ahead of United’s Premier League game against Chelsea on Wednesday night, Scholes via his official Instagram account wrote alongside a snapshot of Antony’s remarks, “Run as fast as you can up and down, score goals and make goals pls… good luck tonight my friend.”

The 11-time Premier League winner accompanied his message with a blowing kiss emoji.

Paul Scholes via Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/9RfZvPOf3F — The Peoples Person (@_peoplesperson_) December 6, 2023

Antony has yet to provide a reply to Scholes’ cheeky remark.

Against Mauricio Pochettino’s men at Old Trafford, Antony was given the nod to start ahead of the underperforming Marcus Rashford and he did not disappoint.

The 23-year-old forward had one of his better games in a United shirt.

He constantly gave Levi Colwill and Thiago Silva something to think about. Antony also won a penalty during the early stages of the clash but it ultimately didn’t count for much as Bruno Fernandes missed from the spot-kick.

No doubt the Red Devils star will be keen to build on his display vs. Chelsea to finally start registering goal contributions.

So far this season, Antony has failed to grab a goal or an assist in the 15 appearances he has made across all competitions.

