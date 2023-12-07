Real Sociedad emerge as frontrunners for Mason Greenwood



Real Sociedad are “leading the race” to sign Mason Greenwood on a permanent deal, according to a report in Spain.

Hector Andreu, a reporter for Fichajes, believes Real Sociedad are the “main contenders” for the Manchester United winger, who is currently on loan at Getafe.

Greenwood has scored two goals and provided three assists in eleven league games, while also scoring twice in the Copa Del Rey. His recent strike against Almeria was particularly eye-catching, as demonstrated below.

A report by The Peoples Person had revealed interest in the forward was being generated right across La Liga, with a number of sides interested in his services.

Getafe are thought to wish to make their loan deal for Greenwood a permanent one, but will wait until April to discuss such a move with United.

The club have been patient with the forward, allowing him to settle both into life in a new country but also back into the rigours of professional football.

Greenwood is reported to be enjoying life in south of the Spanish capital, where there is less media attention and pressure.

The coaching staff at Getafe believe Greenwood’s fitness will not peak until after Christmas, indicating there may yet be further improvements on the pitch from 22-year old this season.

If this productivity continues, Greenwood may wish to set his sights higher than his current club when deciding his options next summer.

Real Sociedad, therefore, appear a perfect option, given their lack of limelight in combination with their current competitive standard.

The club are currently sixth in La Liga (five points off fourth) and, impressively, top of their Champions League group. They are through to the next round of the Copa Del Rey and boast a number of talented players in their squad.

Their tactical set-up, which drifts between a 4-3-3 and 4-4-2, would also provide the ideal platform for Greenwood, who likes to float between the right-wing and the centre-forward position.

The Basque region is also a quiet one with even less media presence than Greenwood currently receives at Getafe.

With zero appetite at Old Trafford for Greenwood to return – Andreu describes how “no one at the English club wants him back” – Real Sociedad appear a strong option for the forward next summer, from a variety of perspectives.

