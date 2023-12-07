Roy Keane says he’s disappointed with Andre Onana since his arrival at Manchester United

Manchester United made the huge decision to change their goalkeeper in the summer with David de Gea ending his 12-year stay at the club.

Andre Onana was the chosen one to fill De Gea’s gloves, signing from Inter Milan for a £47 million fee.

The Cameroonian came to Old Trafford on the back of a fantastic last season with Inter, helping them to the Champions League final in Turkey.

Erik ten Hag also had a strong relationship with the shot-stopper, having managed him during their time together at Ajax.

However, it has been a mixed start to life at Old Trafford for Onana with some solid displays being blighted by a handful of high-profile mistakes.

Former United captain Roy Keane has spoken on the form of Onana and admits he hasn’t been impressed with his performances.

As reported by The Daily Mail, speaking on Gary Neville’s ‘Stick to Football’ podcast, Keane labelled Onana as the “biggest disappointment” of the season so far.

However, Keane does believe United made the right decision in not renewing De Gea’s contract but has reservations on Onana’s ability to improve the side.

“I think Manchester United were right to get rid of David de Gea, but for the club to have brought someone else in and for him to be struggling..,” said Keane.

Onana’s struggles have largely come in the Champions League with mistakes in the two games against Galatasaray as well as a poor performance in Munich leaving United on the brink of an early exit from the competition.

His ability to play out from the back was a key reason behind the signing but that has been compromised by the absence of Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez for the majority of the season.

The two defenders are most comfortable on the ball among United players and having an unsettled back four in front of the new keeper has no doubt hamstrung his start to life as United’s No 1.

Onana was decent in United’s recent win against Chelsea and will hope to build on his good form in the Premier League and prove Ten Hag’s decision to bring him to the club as the right one.