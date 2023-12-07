Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani could be set for Inter Milan talks after failed Man United takeover bid



Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani could still find himself involved in the football affairs of a top European club, just months after his bid for Manchester United failed.

In November 2022, the Glazers announced that they were seeking strategic alternatives for United including a full or partial sale of the club.

Two parties stepped forward and expressed their interest in completing a majority takeover – Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim.

While Ratcliffe proposed to buy out the Glazers alone and as a result become the major shareholder, Sheikh Jassim was only keen on totally purchasing United, doing away with the deeply unpopular American family and becoming the sole custodian.

After months of back and forth, the Qatar-based banker pulled out of a deal, paving the way for his competitor, Sir Jim to emerge successful.

The INEOS billionaire is closing in on a partial 25% investment into the Red Devils and a public announcement is believed to only be days away now.

According to La Repubblica, there are suggestions that Sheikh Jassim could invest in Inter Milan.

Unlike Premier League clubs, Serie A outfits are not as flush with cash and are always on the hunt for additional funding and resources.

La Repubblica explains that Sheikh Jassim is likely to engage in conversations about Inter.

Indeed, the current owner of the Nerazzurri, Steven Zhang, is believed to still be in China from June – where he has been dealing with lawsuits and “grappling” with debt repayments of up to €400m owed to American firm, Oaktree.

As per the Italian publication, that is where Sheikh Jassim comes in.

Alongside interest from Qatar, there is also the chance that Saudi Arabia could get involved in the matter. It’s understood that there have been “feeble denials” from Inter sources about a sale of the club to Saudi investors.

These denials have also been “paired with those” of Sheikh Jassim who came close to taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

