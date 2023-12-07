“We’re all behind him”: Sofyan Amrabat reveals Man United squad’s stance on Erik ten Hag after win vs. Chelsea



Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has seemingly rubbished any suggestions that Erik ten Hag does not have the support of the dressing room.

Amrabat spoke to the media after United’s 2-1 win against Chelsea. The Fiorentina loanee produced an impressive performance in the middle of the park that helped get his side over the line.

A double from Scott McTominay was enough to secure the win for the Red Devils against Mauricio Pochettino’s men at Old Trafford.

After United’s loss at the hands of Newcastle last week, reports started coming out that Ten Hag had lost a section of the dressing room with some players growing disillusioned with his tactics and methods.

The Dutchman was quick to refute such claims and this has now been backed by Amrabat.

The Moroccan spoke to beIN SPORTS and gave his verdict on the match vs. Chelsea including what he and his teammates truly think about Ten Hag.

He said about the manager, “He’s one of the best in the world. He’s a fantastic coach and we are all behind him.”

Amrabat praised McTominay for getting on the score sheet. “He played a very good game. He scored two goals. He didn’t want to score a hat-trick, just two, We won 2-1 and that is the most important thing.”

“We started very well. I think the whole game was good. We played very well and had a lot of confidence. We had a very good reaction.”

“I am very happy. We played attractive football, attacking football with a lot of pressing. The only negative is we need to score more goals but we won which is the most important thing.”

The 27-year-old opened up on his difficult start to life in the Premier League and admitted that this was occasioned by not having pre-season due to injury but he now feels stronger and is steadily adapting to the demands of English football.

He added, “I started [the season] with an injury and normally you need some time to adapt. But there was no time, the team needed me, so I had to jump in immediately and I’m a fighter, I will never say no when the manager needs me.”

Up next for United is yet another home game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

