Erik ten Hag confirms Jadon Sancho punished to maintain standards at Manchester United



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed in his embargoed part of the press conference before the Bournemouth game that Jadon Sancho’s exile from the team has to do with the culture at the club.

The manager said that “every player has to match certain standards”, implying that Sancho quite obviously failed to do that.

He went on to say that his return to the first-team picture is completely up to the player himself who “knows what to do”.

Ten Hag even questioned his commitment to the team, adding that Sancho knows what needs to be done “if he wants to return”.

Below are Ten Hag’s comments on Sancho in full:

“So it is about a culture and every player has to match certain standards and it was about that. What will happen there (his future), he knows what he has to do, if he wants to return and it is up to him. He knows what he has to do, it is up to him.”

When asked if Sancho was still receiving his full salary, thought to be in the region of £250k/week, the manager maintained that it’s an internal matter and “we will see what will happen”.

Ten Hag also touched on the prospect of any movements in the January transfer window, dropping a coy update which could make fans hopeful.

He said that while he’s not expecting major movements, “a lot is going to happen in the winter”. He urged the club to be “ready to act” when unexpected opportunities or “surprises” arise to strengthen the team.

While the transfers are always a big news point, the manager was also quick to praise Alejandro Garnacho’s emergence.

“There’s a big potential and a lot where he can build on, but we’re happy with how he’s performing at this moment. We are happy with his contribution, always the base is the defending part, but now also attacking-wise, he has the key actions,” he said on Garnacho.

United face Bournemouth at Old Trafford next with Garnacho and Sancho’s careers still trending in opposite directions. Ten Hag has just confirmed why that is the case.