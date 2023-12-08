Erik ten Hag refusing to bow down to Man United players’ requests for more days off



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly refusing to accept requests from some of his players for more days off from training.

This season, United have had to grapple with an injury crisis that has sidelined up to 17 different stars at various points of the campaign.

Ten Hag’s intense training sessions have been partly blamed for the Red Devils’ injuries.

After United’s win against Chelsea, goalscorer Scott McTominay hinted that the manager’s decision to adopt lighter sessions ahead of the match at Carrington played a part in helping the team beat Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

According to The Daily Mail, “Erik ten Hag is refusing to bow to demands from senior Manchester United players for more days off and advanced notice of their training schedule.”

“The United manager is understood to have fielded several complaints from members of the players’ leadership group in recent weeks over their workload, with particular gripes over the limited number of rest days they are given and the squad’s inability to plan their time off.”

“United’s players are given a weekly training schedule by Ten Hag, who also reserves the right to make changes to it depending on results, whereas some players want to be able to plan further ahead.”

The Mail names some of the players that form United’s leadership group – Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Tom Heaton.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Ten Hag missed the influence of Casemiro and Martinez, who are currently recovering from injuries.

It’s believed that not all the players have complained and a large part of the dressing room remains supportive of the manager and his strict practices.

Ten Hag is understood to have listened to the concerns raised by some of the other stars.

His response was apparently “uncompromising” and made it clear that dedication and sacrifice are required to play for a club with the history and prestige of United.

Ten Hag told the players to prepare to “put their bodies on the line” if need be.

Matt Hughes further states, “The Dutchman has granted occasional extra days off this season, but is convinced that the Premier League is becoming more physically demanding and makes no apologies for the demands he makes of his players.”

Going off of McTominay’s remarks and even Hughes’ very own report, it’s clear that Ten Hag listens to his players.

As per The Mail, United declined to comment on the story when contacted for an official response, which may suggest the club isn’t really concerned about the claims made.

Ahead of the Chelsea match, United banned a number of journalists and news outlets for the manner in which they relayed information about Ten Hag and the squad.

