Erik ten Hag wins Manager of the Month award for November



Erik ten Hag has been voted the Premier League Manager of the Month for November.

Under the Dutchman’s management, his Manchester United side won all of their three league games last month, without conceding a goal in the process.

A hard-fought 1-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage, courtesy of a last-minute winner from Bruno Fernandes, kicked off the month.

This was then followed a week later by another 1-0 victory, albeit in a more comfortable fashion, against newly promoted Luton, at Old Trafford.

An emphatic finish by Victor Lindelof from a corner was enough to secure another three points and a clean sheet.

November was then finished in style with a 3-0 win over Everton at a raucous Goodison Park.

The opening goal – that outrageous overhead by Alejandro Garnacho – will live long in every United fan’s memory. Two follow-up goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial completed a decisive win on a tough away day.

Nine points from nine, five goals scored without allowing any in return – warrants a well-deserved award.

The manager was even joined by his centre-half – Harry Maguire – in being recognised with the same honour; Maguire was awarded the Premier League Player of the Month for November. It is the first time the England international has won the award, and he is the first United defender to win the award since Nemanja Vidic in 2009.

This is not true for Ten Hag, however.

The United boss has previously won the award twice – in September 2022 and February 2023 – becoming the 32nd manager in Premier League history to win three times. The full list of the esteemed company Ten Hag has joined can be found below:

27 – Sir Alex Ferguson

15 – Arsene Wenger

11 – Pep Guardiola

10 David Moyes

9 – Jurgen Klopp

8 – Martin O’Neill, Harry Redknapp

7 – Rafa Benitez

6 – Sam Allardyce, Mikel Arteta, Sir Bobby Robson

5 – Carlo Ancelotti, Eddie Howe, Kevin Keegan, Claudio Ranieri

4 – Nuno Espirito Santo, Roy Hodgson, Joe Kinnear, Jose Mourinho, Manuel Pellegrini, Mauricio Pochettino, Gordon Strachan

3 – Antonio Conte, Alan Curbishley, Gerard Houllier, Ronald Koeman, David O’Leary, Alan Pardew, Stuart Pearce, Ange Postecoglou, Brendan Rodgers, Erik ten Hag

As usual, Sir Alex Ferguson is in a class of his own.

Pep Guardiola’s 11 wins seems impressive on first glance, but if you put the number five at the end of it, you’re left with 115 – the number of breaches of financial regulations Manchester City are currently subject to. Both numbers are eye-catching to be fair!

Here’s hoping Ten Hag will be quick to add to his own tally, as United continue to improve following a poor start to the season. The most recent victory over Chelsea offered the first genuine glimmer of progress United have made this year.

If they are able to recreate that level of performance again this month, Ten Hag may be in line for a late Christmas present.

