Juan Sebastian Veron’s son looking to continue family’s legacy as third generation of professional player

Juan Sebastian Veron’s son, Deian Veron, is hoping to emulate his father and enjoy a long professional career and at the same time, extend his family’s legacy of professional footballers.

La Brujita, the older Veron, enjoyed a great career in Italy, playing for Sampdoria, Parma and Lazio. The midfield magician also represented Argentina 72 times, finding the net nine times.

The Argentine got a big money move to Manchester United in 2001, but his career never really got going at Old Trafford. He did provide some magical moments at times, especially in the Champions League, but the attacking midfielder could only score 11 times in 82 appearances for the club.

Veron went on to play for Chelsea but only managed a meagre one goal in 14 games before returning to Italy and then later, his native Argentina.

The former United number four is currently the chairman of Estudiantes, the last side he played for. He scored 33 goals and played 281 times for the Argentine side.

Now it is the turn of his son, Deian, to represent the Veron family name on a football pitch.

The 23 year old is on the books of his father’s team, Estudiantes. However, he is currently plying his trade on loan with Central Cordoba where he has competed in 19 games according to The Sun.

Deian is not only following in his father’s footsteps. The player, who also lines up in midfield, is “looking to extend his family’s legacy as his grandfather Juan Ramon, his uncle Iani and his great-uncle Petro Verde, who played for Sheffield United, were all professionals”.

Whilst the midfielder has only played seven times for his father’s team, he has a more favourable chance than most to do, due to his connections at the club. However, there is a lot of work to do.

Transfermarkt values the player at only €75,000 and his seven games so far this season have yielded no goals or assists.

Sofascore have also not been too complimentary on the player’s potential. He was awarded a 6.4 score when playing for Estudiantes against Union in 3-1 loss at home.

Veron had a poor passing game with only an accuracy of 52% and one tackle in 56 minutes of action. Hardly inspiring numbers for a midfielder.

The player may eventually forge out a career for himself, most likely in Argentina, however unless things dramatically change, he is bound to stay in the shadow of his father’s impressive career. On the other hand, at least he can proudly extend the Veron legacy in Argentinian football.