Man United, Borussia Dortmund meeting today regarding Jadon Sancho-Donyell Malen swap deal



Manchester United produced an ultra-attacking display, which was enough to see off Chelsea 2-1 on Wednesday but the lack of ruthlessness in front of goal remains a concern.

Rasmus Hojlund is yet to get off the mark in England while both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial look woefully out of form at the moment.

Antony and Alejandro Garnacho produced brilliant displays at Old Trafford but have managed only one assist between the both of them this term.

Swap deal

Manager Erik ten Hag knows the importance of strengthening his forward line in January but with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s delayed entry, not much backing is expected.

The club are reportedly willing to sell Jadon Sancho during the winter transfer window and as The Peoples Person reported recently, a swap deal with Borussia Dortmund star Donyell Malen is in the works.

Now as per Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, both sets of club officials are set to have a meeting on Friday to try and thrash out the terms of the agreement.

There is a Meeting today at Dortmund for a Swap Deal Jadon Sancho (23) vs Donyell Malen (24): Dortmund demand from @ManUtd €30 Mio or Sancho for Malen @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 8, 2023

The Bundesliga giants are asking for €30 million for the Dutch winger or a direct swap with the exiled United star.

The former PSV Eindhoven is said to be unhappy with his lack of minutes this season, having lasted the full 90 minutes only four times this season.

Malen’s season so far

A versatile forward capable of playing on either wing and upfront, the Netherlands international has five goals and two assists from 14 starts across all competitions this season.

The 24-year-old recently signed for SEG agency, who are enjoying great relations with United at present, having Ten Hag on their roster as well.

Ten Hag knows the Dortmund star well from his time in the Netherlands and this swap deal might end up coming true. Malen was also an academy player at Arsenal. so he knows how the Premier League operates.

United should ideally agree a loan deal as there is no guarantee how the Netherlands international will fare while Sancho’s form could return once he is back at Dortmund, thereby allowing the club to sell him for a higher price in the summer.