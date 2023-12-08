Marcus Rashford a doubt for the Bournemouth game



Manchester United followed up their Newcastle United debacle last weekend with a comprehensive win against Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Manager Erik ten Hag, who was put under immense pressure by the British media in the lead-up to the game, decided to take a bold call and dropped underperformers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial from the starting line-up.

Antony and Alejandro Garnacho did a fine job in their absence and the manager will be thinking of utilising the same duo considering the form displayed by the Mancunian this term.

Rashford’s poor season

Last season’s top scorer has looked like a shadow of his former self and the manager was asked about the forward during the pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The manager reiterated his belief in the academy graduate but also indicated that only the best performers during training will make the matchday squad.

He also urged Rashford to look at Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire for inspiration regarding turning around one’s fortunes mid-season.

The England international, who emerged as a late second-half substitute in the Chelsea game, missed the final training session due to illness as per The Manchester Evening News.

This means the 26-year-old is a doubt for the game against the Cherries.

“Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Manchester United’s game with Bournemouth after missing Friday’s training session due to illness.

Doubtful for the Cherries game

“Rashford was dropped for the 2-1 win against Chelsea in midweek after some disappointing performances, but having been forced to miss the final training session before Saturday’s game with the Cherries he is now a doubt to even make the matchday squad.”

Despite scoring only twice this season, this will come as a huge blow to Ten Hag who has seen his United team struggle to score goals this season.

United are the lowest scorers among the top 13 teams in the league with new recruit Rasmus Hojlund yet to open his account in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether he does make the matchday squad and if not, for how long he misses out. Ten Hag will be hoping that the Englishman can regain his mojo soon and help the team salvage their season.