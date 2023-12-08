Predicted Man United XI vs Bournemouth: one change expected from Chelsea match



If it aint broke, don’t fix it. While Manchester United’s victory over Chelsea in midweek was far from perfect, it was convincing enough that manager Erik ten Hag will be wanting to keep the momentum going with a similar line-up against Bournemouth tomorrow.

This means Andre Onana will, of course, be in goal. His form in the Premier League has been good and Altay Bayindir will have to wait longer to get his first opportunity to play for his new club.

The defence might see the only change to the side. Victor Lindelof was taken off at half time against the Blues. Whether this was tactical or due to an injury, the team looked better with Sergio Reguilon at left back and Luke Shaw at centre back, so it is likely Ten Hag will start this game as he finished the last as far as the back four is concerned.

Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez are long term injuries and Raphael Varane has been reported to have a back problem, so they are all unable, or in Varane’s case, highly unlikely, to feature. Jonny Evans will probably be on the bench.

In midfield, Sofyan Amrabat had by far his best game in a United shirt against Chelsea so will probably continue alongside Scott McTominay, who despite being pretty invisible in the middle of the park popped up with two more goals on Wednesday. His ability to find the net will surely allow him to keep his place in the starting XI.

Kobbie Mainoo is champing at the bit but will probably have to be content with a place on the bench.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are definitely out but Mason Mount is back in training and so could be in with a shout of a recall.

Bruno Fernandes will almost certainly continue in the number 10 role.

The biggest question in terms of tomorrow’s selection is whether Marcus Rashford will be recalled after being rested in midweek.

The much improved performance of Antony, and his superior work ethic to that of the England man, could mean the latter stays on the bench again, especially given the electric form of Alejandro Garnacho on the other wing.

Amad Diallo is back in training but it will be too soon for him to feature. Jadon Sancho remains exiled by Ten Hag.

This means that the only other wing option is Facundo Pellistri, who should secure a place on the bench.

Up front, with not a single Premier League goal to his name, things are getting a bit desperate for Rasmus Hojlund and it could be that Anthony Martial is brought in ahead of him. However, a home tie against the struggling Cherries is surely an opportunity for the Dane to pop his, so we think Ten Hag will keep the faith.

Getting off the mark against Bournemouth could be a massive confidence booster for Hojlund with the rather more challenging prospects of Bayern Munich and Liverpool around the corner.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s 3pm kick-off: