Saudi Arabia planning January move for Raphael Varane and Casemiro



It has been a season of change at Manchester United where many fan-favourites of last season have lost their place, and many out-of-favour players have turned back the clock.

Nothing symbolises that more than Harry Maguire becoming Premier League’s Player of the Month.

However, the ripple effect of that resurgence is seen the most with Raphael Varane, who is, arguably, United’s sixth-choice centre-back now.

The Frenchman is even below Jonny Evans in the pecking order, a statement that nobody would have predicted at the end of last season.

Middle-East transfers expert Ekrem Konur has now reported that Saudi clubs are planning a January move for Varane and his former Real Madrid colleague, Casemiro.

💣💥 Saudi Arabian league clubs are planning to make a move for Manchester United's Raphael Varane and Casemiro in January. #MUFC 🔴⚪ #ManUtd https://t.co/bf1e87UJH9 pic.twitter.com/TpyyvuCCRU — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) December 7, 2023

The news doesn’t come as a surprise for Varane, who has long been linked to Saudi Arabia.

For Casemiro, it would bring a short and sweet spell as a Red Devil to a screeching halt out of nowhere.

The Brazilian was hailed as the “cement between the stones” by Erik ten Hag for his defensive capabilities last season.

This season, injury issues and advancing age have meant that he has not been able to show anywhere near his best form, let alone continue his last season’s form.

It was always a risk to sign these players from Madrid who arguably, already had their best years in Spain, and that has proved to be the case with both players contributing in short spurts before regressing.

With both being on extremely high wages, Saudi clubs provide the best avenue for United to shed a huge weight off their wage bill, although they would be braced for a loss in transfer fee terms.

It would continue a theme of short-sighted, panic-stricken moves by the hierarchy which are doubtful when they happen, and look plain bad in hindsight.

Both players did well at United in bits and pieces, and Casemiro, especially, is a bonafide fan-favourite, but the reality remains that United bought two players who had already played their best football elsewhere.

