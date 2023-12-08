Scott McTominay admits Man United dressing room talks have been held about the team’s inconsistency



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has admitted that he and his teammates regularly talk about their lack of consistency and how they can address the issue.

McTominay spoke to club media after United’s 2-1 win against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The Scotland international’s sensational brace ensured the Red Devils clinched all three points and got back to winning ways after their previous disappointing display against Newcastle.

Before the Chelsea match, reports started swirling about a faction inside the dressing room that had grown disillusioned with Erik ten Hag and his tactics.

During his post-match media obligations, Sofyan Amrabat seemed to dismiss such suggestions and so did McTominay, who instead emphasised the need to be more consistent on the pitch.

McTominay told MUTV (via Manchester Evening News), “It was a game that we had to come out and show to the fans our full focus was on the match.”

“We wanted to give a reaction, but it has to be like that every week, which is something we speak about in the dressing room. It can’t just be one game when we have to react – we have to show that every week. We know the fans are extremely demanding and so are we as players, so that’s what we expect. Going back to the Newcastle game, we know that wasn’t good enough and that’s still stinging us.”

“We can’t have those anomalies when we go somewhere and we don’t play like we can, maybe not showing as much fight as we should. But tonight is a building block and we can take it step by step without getting carried away.”

At the moment, the Carrington academy graduate is United’s top goalscorer with six goals.

When asked about this, McTominay explained that it’s something he wants to keep up and build on for the rest of the campaign.

He added, “My mum and dad have always said ‘get in the box’ and try to score goals, my grandad says it too. I couldn’t believe it [not scoring a hat-trick], I’m fuming, but that’s football.”

Up next for United is a home clash against Bournemouth on Saturday.

