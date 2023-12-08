Sir Jim Ratcliffe plotting to poach Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth for top Man United job



Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly interested in appointing current Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth to a top job at Manchester United.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that an official announcement about Ratcliffe’s partial investment into United had suffered further delays and is now set to be made the week after next.

The INEOS billionaire’s arrangement with the Glazers will see him get full sporting control of the 20-time English champions.

It’s understood that Ratcliffe has already identified key personnel to help bring back the glory days at Old Trafford.

Following Richard Arnold’s decision to step down as United CEO, former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain chief Jean-Claude Blanc has been tipped as the heavy favourite to fill the role.

Ex-Monaco transfer guru Paul Mitchell is also under strong consideration to become United’s next sporting director with John Murtough’s future at the club far from secure.

Ratcliffe’s close confidant, Sir Dave Brailsford and Blanc were spotted at Old Trafford, where they held meetings with senior United figures.

According to talkSPORT, Daniel Ashworth, who has impressed Ratcliffe with his work at St James’ Park is another individual in contention to become United’s sporting director.

“Ashworth also has a long-standing relationship with Ratcliffe’s right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford and asked the former Team GB cycling chief to address the Newcastle squad during their pre-season training camp in Portugal in the summer of 2022.”

The newspaper explains that Brailsford will certainly have a huge say on any appointments made by Ratcliffe.

“Newcastle would be expected to pull out all the stops to keep Ashworth and sources close to the former FA technical director say he is happy in his current role.”

90min corroborate talkSPORT’s report and point out that Ashworth is indeed a candidate for INEOS.

Graeme Bailey and Scott Saunders further state that there is a chance Ashworth could work hand in hand with Mitchell – the Newcastle man would become United’s sporting director with Mitchell acting as the Red Devils’ new head of recruitment.

