Wigan fans furious at away allocation given to Manchester United in FA Cup visit

Wigan fans are incredulous over the away allocation given to Manchester United for their FA Cup tie against in January.

As The Peoples Person commented yesterday, the third round tie will take place on Monday 8th of January at 20.15 GMT.

The match will also be shown on ITV to viewers in the United Kingdom.

The Sun reports that the supporters of the home team are in utter disbelief at the mammoth number of tickets handed over to fans of the Red Devils.

The article claims, “the Latics have surprisingly handed travelling Man Utd supporters the entire Kingdom East Stand rather than the usual away end”.

What this means is, the side from Old Trafford have been given just under 8,000 tickets in a stadium which holds just 25,133. Consequently, United will have close to a third of the ground.

This is far from normal as The Athletic have stated that, “visiting clubs are allowed up to 15 per cent of all tickets for the stadium they are playing at”.

Furthermore, “that is unless 15 per cent of the stadium exceeds 9,000. So clubs travelling to Old Trafford, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the London Stadium and the Emirates Stadium will have their allocations capped at 9,000, unless the home clubs are willing to offer more.”

The farcical situation for Wigan means, if the tie was being played at Old Trafford, they could only bring 9,000 fans to a ground that has a capacity of 74,310. Now, they have awarded the 20 time English champions just under 8,000 seats of a venue that holds just over 25,000.

Fans are understandably raging and perplexed as to the club’s decision to seemingly give Man United an advantage for the tie. One supporter claimed, “shocking way to treat season ticket holders in the East Stand. I’ve had my seat for 18 years and I’m expected to give it up because Manchester United are coming? I’ll watch on TV.”

Another Wigan fan exasperated, “utter shambles Wigan, let your fans down badly here”.

The away fans at the DW Stadium normally sit behind the goal but United have been given the whole East Stand. Whilst it is a strange choice by the League One club, Manchester United fans will hope it is just one factor that will ease the club’s passage into the fourth round of the FA Cup.