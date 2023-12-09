Alejandro Garnacho’s wonder goal against Everton wins Premier League Goal of the Month

Manchester United enjoyed a fruitful November in the Premier League, winning all three of their fixtures without conceding a goal.

The strong run was recognised by the Premier League who granted United a trio of awards.

Erik ten Hag won the Manager of the Month and Harry Maguire’s impressive return to form was rewarded with the Player of the Month prize.

Alejandro Garnacho was also a winner, with his incredible bicycle kick away at Everton winning the division’s Goal of the Month award.

It was a strike that will live long in the memory and unless something remarkable happens between now and the end of the campaign, Garnacho will be picking up the Goal of the Season award as well.

With United up against a raucous atmosphere at Goodison Park, Garnacho’s wonder goal just three minutes into proceedings popped the home fans proverbial bubble and allowed United to take control of the game.

Diogo Dalot’s hopeful deep cross after a flowing team move looked to have left United’s young Argentine with too much to do to keep the attack alive.

However, Garnacho shuffled himself backward before flinging himself into the Merseyside sky before acrobatically connecting with the ball to send it into Jordan Pickford’s top corner.

It was a jaw-dropping moment and will go down as one of the greatest goals ever seen in England’s top flight.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial added to the Garnacho stunner in the second half to ensure his goal of a lifetime contributed to an important three points.

The 19-year-old will never forget his latest trip to Goodison and will surely struggle to score a better goal in the rest of his entire career.