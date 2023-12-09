Bruno Fernandes apologises to Manchester United fans after 3-0 loss vs. Bournemouth



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has apologised to the club’s supporters after a 3-0 drubbing against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi saw the Cherries secure their first-ever win at the Theatre of Dreams.

After the final whistle, Fernandes spoke to MUTV (via Metro) and gave his verdict on the match.

The Portuguese was booked late into the match and as a result, will miss next weekend’s trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

When asked for his reaction, Fernandes said, “Just apologise, the performance we did today was not acceptable. Starting with me, I’m not talking about anyone else, but I think everyone agrees in the dressing room that our performance was not at our level and we have to perform much better.”

When pressed to explain why the Red Devils struggled against Bournemouth after they easily dispatched Chelsea, Fernandes found it difficult to give an exact reason.

He mentioned, “I don’t know if it’s a lack of concentration or focus or something else, but it’s something that we have to be aware of that after winning a game we have to get that consistency of winning again – even sometimes underperforming but getting the result.”

“We underperformed quality-wise and effort-wise, not as aggressive as we were against Chelsea in the last game. Against a team like Bournemouth, really tough to play against, they go really strong, they press with good intentions, it’s tough if you don’t do your job, you’re not going to win the game.”

The playmaker remarked that he is already looking forward to the Bayern Munich game as it represents a chance to make things right.

Fernandes noted that against Bournemouth, he and his teammates’ levels were low. He added that United “lacked many things” needed to win the match.

The 29-year-old added, “Everything was underperforming. Creativity, movement and arriving with bodies into the box.”

“Most of the time we arrived with one or two players, but in the last game we had more getting in the box to score a goal.”

As a result of the defeat, pressure is now back on Ten Hag and his players to overturn the situation. All eyes will be on United and what kind of response they’ll give on Tuesday in the Champions League.

