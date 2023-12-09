Confirmed Man United XI vs AFC Bournemouth: Marcus Rashford on the bench, Sergio Reguilon starts



Marcus Rashford has passed a fitness test today after an injury scare, but only makes the bench for Manchester United as they prepare to face Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has just made two changes from the side that beat Chelsea in midweek, one enforced, with Sergio Reguilon coming in for the injured Victor Lindelof, meaning that Luke Shaw will play at left centre back.

The in-form Harry Maguire stays at right centre back with Diogo Dalot also keeping his place at right back.

Once again, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jonny Evans are on the bench, joined this time by Raphael Varane, who has recovered from a back problem.

Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez are long-term casualties.

In midfield, Sofyan Amrabat’s excellent showing against the Blues earns him a second consecutive start alongside Scott McTominay.

Mason Mount is still not fit enough to make the squad and with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen also long term injuries, Donny van de Beek and Kobbie Mainoo are the midfield subs.

In attack, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho support Anthony Martial, who is the other change from Wednesday, coming in for Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund is also on the bench, as is Facu Pellistri and goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Amad Diallo is back in full training but did not make the squad and Jadon Sancho remains exiled.

Confirmed starting XI: Onana, Dalot, Reguilon, Maguire, Shaw, Amrabat, McTominay, Fernandes, Garnacho, Antony, Martial.