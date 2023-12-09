Jeremie Frimpong prefers Arsenal move over Manchester United



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge has not gone according to plan with injuries and poor form derailing their current campaign.

The team just has not clicked, both offensively and defensively. United have suffered from a lack of goals with the Red Devils scoring the least amount of goals among the top 13 teams in the league.

All their forwards have been misfiring with Marcus Rashford looking like a shadow of his former self and new signing Rasmus Hojlund yet to open his account in the Premier League.

Full-backs still not firing for United

Scott McTominay has stepped up from midfield but the Dutch boss always wanted aggressive full-backs in his team, who could score as well as assist.

Diogo Dalot has proven to be effective while going forward while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has improved his attacking game but both are not what the Dutch boss had in mind.

Ever since he was handed the reigns of the club, he has been looking for an attacking outlet from the back with the club linked with moves for Jeremie Frimpong and Denzel Dumfries.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has been a revelation in the Bundesliga, notching six goals and nine assists this term and nine goals and 11 assists last campaign.

United had come close to his signing in the summer before pulling the plug due to a lack of funds and now Football Transfers have claimed that the full-back, who can also play further forward, has decided to look elsewhere.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old and the Netherlands international prefers the Gunners for their stability over an inconsistent United.

“Arsenal face competition from Manchester United over a transfer for Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen next summer, but FootballTransfers understands the situation remains a positive one for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Frimpong wants Arsenal move

“According to sources, although Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag is interested in the player, Frimpong would prefer a move to Arsenal.

FootballTransfers understands, though, that the stability offered by Arsenal would help them win the race for one of the most exciting young full-backs in world football.”

Frimpong, whose contract expires in 2028, has a €40 million release clause in his contract which can be activated in the summer and the race is sure to heat up in the coming months.

Arsenal already have quite a few options on the right-hand side of defence –Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber, and with United’s injury worries and the fact that Wan-Bissaka is yet to agree a long-term deal, there remains a chance that United might well win the race.