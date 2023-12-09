Home » Manchester United 0-3 AFC Bournemouth: Player Ratings

Manchester United 0-3 AFC Bournemouth: Player Ratings

by Vatsal Gupta
written by Vatsal Gupta


Manchester United lost to Bournemouth 3-0 at Old Trafford this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 4- It really feels like United will never have a consistent goalkeeper again as long as Onana is between the sticks. Flappy again, unconvincing again, and radiated chaos, again.

Diogo Dalot 5- Some good surging runs forward but to no effect. He was fine defensively but nothing to separate him from the average pack.

Harry Maguire 6- United’s best player again but that’s not saying much when you’ve lost 4-0. A misplaced pass resulted in the 4th one which was ultimately disallowed for a handball.

Luke Shaw 5- Set the tone for a sloppy day with his mishit backpass early in the game and never truly recovered. Got outjumped by Billing for Bournemouth’s second.

Sergio Reguilon 5- Was United’s best attacking threat in the opening exchanges but the final bit of quality to make a difference remains missing. Doesn’t look like a long-term option for United.

Sofyan Amrabat 5- Came back to earth after the high of Chelsea as he looked rattled under Bournemouth’s intense pressing, getting caught dawdling on the ball a few times.

Scott McTominay 5- He didn’t score which means he didn’t have a good game since he doesn’t do much else in this team.

Antony 6- He can’t be faulted for a lack of effort as he was always a willing runner and an outlet for United but his left-foot predictability plus the lack of creativity around him rarely saw him threaten.

Bruno Fernandes 6- Pretty much the same case as Antony as his hard work will never be under question but he wasn’t at his usual creative best.

Alejandro Garnacho 5- Tried to make things happen but his struggles against a deep block defence reappeared.

Anthony Martial 3- Why is he still at United? The goal against Everton was nothing more than a comfortable player benefitting from a finished game to gloss the scoreline. No effort, no intensity, no interest, remarkably easy to defend against.

Substitutes:

Rasmus Hojlund 6- Not very difficult to do better than Martial but his sheer effort and desire were a positive contrast to the Frenchman.

Jonny Evans 5- United are three down and on comes Jonny Evans. Sums up the club under the Glazers.

Marcus Rashford 6- Showed some intent after coming on with some high gains but was never going to get United back into it in his current form.

Facundo Pellistri 5- Not much impact apart from some enterprising runs. The game was beyond the team when he came on alongside Evans and Rashford.

Manager Erik ten Hag 5- Is the manager the biggest problem at this club? Not even close, but, he’s not helping himself. Again an absent midfield, a soft underbelly, and a toothless striker started in Martial.

Latest Top Stories...

Luke Shaw’s struggle to return to form continued...

Sofyan Amrabat the only small positive as Man...

Manchester United paid perfect David Moyes tribute 10...

Bournemouth debacle shows Erik ten Hag is on...

Match Report: Manchester United 0-3 AFC Bournemouth

Three things we learned as spineless Man United...