Manchester United 0-3 AFC Bournemouth: Player Ratings



Manchester United lost to Bournemouth 3-0 at Old Trafford this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 4- It really feels like United will never have a consistent goalkeeper again as long as Onana is between the sticks. Flappy again, unconvincing again, and radiated chaos, again.

Diogo Dalot 5- Some good surging runs forward but to no effect. He was fine defensively but nothing to separate him from the average pack.

Harry Maguire 6- United’s best player again but that’s not saying much when you’ve lost 4-0. A misplaced pass resulted in the 4th one which was ultimately disallowed for a handball.

Luke Shaw 5- Set the tone for a sloppy day with his mishit backpass early in the game and never truly recovered. Got outjumped by Billing for Bournemouth’s second.

Sergio Reguilon 5- Was United’s best attacking threat in the opening exchanges but the final bit of quality to make a difference remains missing. Doesn’t look like a long-term option for United.

Sofyan Amrabat 5- Came back to earth after the high of Chelsea as he looked rattled under Bournemouth’s intense pressing, getting caught dawdling on the ball a few times.

Scott McTominay 5- He didn’t score which means he didn’t have a good game since he doesn’t do much else in this team.

Antony 6- He can’t be faulted for a lack of effort as he was always a willing runner and an outlet for United but his left-foot predictability plus the lack of creativity around him rarely saw him threaten.

Bruno Fernandes 6- Pretty much the same case as Antony as his hard work will never be under question but he wasn’t at his usual creative best.

Alejandro Garnacho 5- Tried to make things happen but his struggles against a deep block defence reappeared.

Anthony Martial 3- Why is he still at United? The goal against Everton was nothing more than a comfortable player benefitting from a finished game to gloss the scoreline. No effort, no intensity, no interest, remarkably easy to defend against.

Substitutes:

Rasmus Hojlund 6- Not very difficult to do better than Martial but his sheer effort and desire were a positive contrast to the Frenchman.

Jonny Evans 5- United are three down and on comes Jonny Evans. Sums up the club under the Glazers.

Marcus Rashford 6- Showed some intent after coming on with some high gains but was never going to get United back into it in his current form.

Facundo Pellistri 5- Not much impact apart from some enterprising runs. The game was beyond the team when he came on alongside Evans and Rashford.

Manager Erik ten Hag 5- Is the manager the biggest problem at this club? Not even close, but, he’s not helping himself. Again an absent midfield, a soft underbelly, and a toothless striker started in Martial.