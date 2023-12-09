Manchester United paid perfect David Moyes tribute 10 years later with Bournemouth loss



The more things change, the more they remain the same.

After Manchester United’s shocking 3-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford, the focus is again on the manager and the club who are perenially in a state of one loss away from crisis.

However, that was a performance that truly merited crisis talks, as United were second-best in almost every department on the pitch.

It is a spooky coincidence (not one United will particularly like) that this performance comes on the 10-year anniversary of an infamous tweet by Manchester United themselves.

David Moyes says #mufc must improve in a number of areas, including passing, creating chances and defending. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 9, 2013

David Moyes’ comments that day would go on to be ridiculed for an eternity, as he basically summed up every part of football.

In another coincidence, those comments were made after United had lost to Newcastle at home after 41 years.

Today’s loss to Bournemouth was United’s first-ever loss against the Cherries at Old Trafford.

The fact that nothing has really changed in a decade at the club really sums up United under the Glazers, who have gone through countless players and managers, with the issues persisting.

The noise around the manager will increase after this loss, and rightly so, but this tweet from 10 years ago still being valid shows that the problems run deep.

Gary Neville has been ridiculed for shifting the focus to the Glazers after every loss, but what this coincidence shows is that’s not far off.

Among all the changes that happened in the last decade, the owners are the only constants and the hope will be that INEOS brings the top-down change necessary, and long overdue.

Till then, this is the worst kind of tribute the team could have paid to an infamous tweet that will continue to haunt United fans’ memory.

