Manchester United u18s match with rivals Liverpool rescheduled



Manchester United u18s hotly anticipated clash with rivals Liverpool has had to be postponed due to a scheduling clash.

The match which was meant to take place this morning at Carrington has been rescheduled to Tuesday January 30th.

The change comes after Liverpool’s third round FA Youth Cup clash with Fleetwood Town was arranged for Sunday, giving Liverpool less than 48 hours between matches.

As a result, the u18s next fixture will be next Saturday as they travel to the opposite side of Liverpool to take on Everton.

Although many players from the u18s squad will be involved in Tuesday’s UEFA Youth League u19s match with Bayern Munich.

Sitting in last place after a defeat to Galatasaray, United’s young players have had a similarly disappointing campaign as the first team in Europe.

A complete contrast to the u18s time in Premier League though as they continue to boast a perfect record with nine wins in nine which sits them atop of the table.

The match is not the only rescheduling for United’s youth sides though as there has also been a change to the u21s upcoming fixture with Newcastle United.

Originally set for Monday December 18th, the u21s match has been moved to Saturday December 16th.

The move has left some youth followers aggrieved as the new kick off time means the match will not be streamed due to Premier League restrictions.

This coming off the back of the u21s having their away match with Tottenham cancelled due to a frozen pitch.

As it seemingly becomes more and more difficult for supporters to follow the club’s u21s, they will at least be happy to to know that Tuesday’s u19s fixture with Bayern Munich will be live on TNT Sports at 14:00 GMT.

