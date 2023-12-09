Manchester United unlikely to sign Sergio Reguilon on a permanent basis

Manchester United have suffered a raft of defensive injuries this season which has no doubt played a part in their sticky start to the campaign.

Left back has been a particular problem position for Erik ten Hag with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia missing from the early exchanges.

United were forced into the transfer market at the end of the summer and signed Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon as emergency cover at left back.

Despite playing well when he’s had his chances, Reguilon has also suffered fitness issues an hasn’t been able to get a consistent run in the team.

As reported by Give Me Sport, journalist Dean Jones believes that United will let go of the Spaniard at the end of the season.

United do have the opportunity to send the defender back to Spurs in January but with Malacia still struggling to get back to full health, it’s likely he will make the end of his deal.

“For Reguilon, I think this is a case of wait and see at this stage. I presume that ties will be cut at the end of the season and United will look elsewhere to strengthen,” said Jones.

Since returning from injury, Shaw has come straight back into Ten Hag’s starting XI and Reguilon’s opportunities are expected to diminish even further.

However, Jones says there is “still time” for the 26-year-old to persuade Ten Hag to make his move a permanent one with over half the Premier League season remaining.

“I think anything’s possible and for Reguilon, if he wants to become a Manchester United player long-term, then there’s going to be the opportunity,” he added.

United are slowly nursing players back to health and barring the limp defeat at Newcastle last weekend, have been enjoying a strong domestic run in recent weeks.

They will hope to continue their form when Bournemouth visit Old Trafford this afternoon (Saturday).