Manchester United’s shocking home stat after Bournemouth loss showed two things at the same time



Old Trafford is falling, and it has never looked as easy to make it fall than this season.

After the embarrassing 3-0 loss to Bournemouth made it 11 defeats in 23 games for Manchester United this season, the crisis mode is well and truly back on.

United have already lost 6 games at Old Trafford this season and with their sixth, a huge record broke.

United have now lost Premier League games post-Sir Alex than they did in the 20 years of him being manager.

That loss was United’s 35th home loss in just 199 Premier League home games.

Sir Alex’s United lost just 34 times in a remarkable 405 Premier League home games. Therefore, the total has been exceeded in less than half the games.

It shows two things simultaneously- the greatness of Sir Alex, and the incompetence of the club after his time as manager.

The unceremonious records had already started getting broken when David Moyes arrived and let many teams walk away from Old Trafford with three points.

Therefore, it is quite poetic that the ultimate record was also broken with an undertone of another record.

The 3-0 victory was Bournemouth’s first-ever victory at Old Trafford, and they have no joined the likes of Fulham, Sheffield United, Everton, and many more to beat United for the “first-ever time” at home after Sir Alex.

Countless managers have been changed, and the squad is unrecognisable from 2013, but things haven’t changed much, as United’s tribute to David Moyes on the 10th anniversary of his infamous comments proves.

It’s a thing of the past that United used to break records for dominance. Now, it’s all about records of incompetence.

Going by their performances this season, a few more “shocking stats” could be on the way.

