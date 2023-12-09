Match Report: Manchester United 0-3 AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United slumped to a humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Following kick-off, Man United looked comfortable on the ball, making a flurry of quick passes to put the visitors under immediate pressure.

Within three minutes, United already came close to scoring, with full backs Sergio Reguilon and Diogo Dalot rushing into the box.

Reguilon’s pass was cut out, while Dalot struggled to connect with the ball following a shot off the rebound.

Four minutes later, Bournemouth shocked the home side when they won back possession after United tried to play out from the back.

Lewis Cook was quick to send a through ball to Dominic Solanke, who comfortably slotted the ball into the back of the net.

United were quick to pile the pressure back on. However, the visitors maintained their composure, effectively blocking United’s passing lanes.

Just before the 10-minute mark, Harry Maguire came close to equalising as he sent a looping header goalward that was barely tipped over the crossbar by Bournemouth’s Neto.

In the minutes that followed, Bournemouth continued to exhibit composure, making it difficult for United to get the ball out of the midfield to establish any attacking momentum.

23 minutes in, Bournemouth came close to doubling their lead when Solanke got on the end of another dangerous cross for a header from close range.

Fortunately for United, Andre Onana was placed directly in front of the shot, parrying the ball while the follow-up header into the net by Marcus Tavernier was adjudged to be offside.

With 10 minutes left of the first half, Reguilon embarked on a threatening run to Bournemouth’s box, however, his final product was lacking, with Neto easily scooping up a rather soft attempt.

United continued to show intent to find an equaliser, with Anthony Martial shooting from the edge of the box to register United’s first shot on target.

With six minutes left on the clock, Solanke came close to scoring yet again, beating Onana with his shot at the far post with just the crossbar denying him another goal.

As the players went down the tunnel at the half-time interval, it was abundantly clear that United would need to tighten up at the back while kicking their attack up a gear to have any chance of rescuing themselves from an embarrassing defeat.

Once the second half got underway, United showed a desire to get back in the game, with Alejandro Garnacho’s effort going wide after he dribbled past the visitors’ defence.

In the next attacking motion, Scott McTominay unleashed a dangerous shot in the box that was blocked, while Bruno Fernandes’ follow-up shot was deflected out for a corner.

The home side continued to pile on the pressure, earning three corners in quick success, however, the underdogs’ defence remained resolute.

51 minutes in, Garnacho sent a threatening cross into the box which found Maguire.

Maguire headed the ball toward McTominay, however, the midfielder was marked and Bournemouth made a decisive clearance.

Erik ten Hag’s first substitution of the match saw striker Rasmus Hojlund replace Anthony Martial.

Following several attacking build-ups by United, Bournemouth flipped the script in the 59th minute when Phillip Billing slotted the ball through to Solanke, who narrowly missed out on making contact directly in front of United’s net.

A minute later, McTominay flicked a looping header at the Cherries’ goal which was comfortably collected by the keeper.

Hojlund showed intent to get stuck in the game right after his substitution, letting rip a powerful grounded shot that was blocked by the Bournemouth defence.

In the 68th minute, disaster struck for United as Bournemouth dismantled a weak backline.

Billing made use of his height advantage as he leapt over Luke Shaw to header a cross from Marcus Tavernier to double the visitors’ lead.

In the 73rd minute, the underdogs all but buried United as Tavernier sent his corner to Marcos Senesi, whose header gave Bournemouth a three-goal cushion.

With 12 minutes to play, Shaw came off for Jonny Evans while Garnacho was replaced by Marcus Rashford and Antony was replaced by Facundo Pellistri.

In the 83rd minute, Fernandes was given a yellow card, meaning that he would be unavailable for United’s next Premier League game.

As if losing 3-0 at home wasn’t bad enough, United would suddenly need to think about how to approach the Liverpool match without their captain.

United were well and truly beaten by a determined Bournemouth side that capitalised on all of the home team’s mistakes.

In stoppage time, Bournemouth showed no signs of stopping in their quest to humiliate United, however, their goal from a counter-attack was disallowed for offside.

This bitter defeat quickly eradicated the euphoria of United’s thrilling 2-1 win over Chelsea during their last outing.

Starting XI: Onana, Amrabat, Maguire, Fernandes, Martial, Reguilon, Garnacho, Dalot, Antony, Shaw, McTominay

Subs: Hojlund, Evans, Rashford, Pellistri