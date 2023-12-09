Match Tactical Preview: Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United host AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford this afternoon (Saturday), hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s men responded well to last weekend’s defeat at Newcastle by beating Chelsea on Wednesday night, producing arguably their best performance of the season in the process.

However, despite sitting in 15th place in the table and missing a host of first team players, Bournemouth are in a fine run of form themselves and will prove stiff opposition for United.

The away side have won three out of their last four in the league, scoring at least twice in each of the fixtures.

Therefore, United will have to be on their guard defensively and Harry Maguire, fresh from his Premier League Player of the Month award, will be tasked with keeping the in-form Dominic Solanke quiet.

United will line up in the familiar 4-2-3-1 formation with Scott McTominay having licence to drive into the box from midfield, hoping to add to his impressive goal tally this season.

Luke Shaw’s return from injury has been a timely boost for Ten Hag and United will look to attack down the left flank with Shaw and Garnacho both capable of hurting the opposition going forward.

Garnacho’s excellent recent form will be given every chance of continuing today with United looking to isolate the 19-year-old against the aging legs of Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith.

Kobbie Mainoo could return to the starting XI and in a game that is likely to be played on the floor, his ability to break lines could be key to United’s success today.

As ever, Bruno Fernandes will be heavily involved in United’s attacking play and getting the ball into the captain will result in chances created.

United’s superior quality in attacking areas should prove the difference at Old Trafford and avoiding sloppy transitions will allow them to sustain pressure on the visitors as well as keeping the pressure off the back line.

A side note for Fernandes is that he is one booking away from a suspension and should he pick that up today, he will miss the trip to Anfield next weekend.

Don’t be surprised to see United try to kill the game early in order to protect Bruno by bringing him off before the end of the game.

United will be confident of continuing their decent league form this afternoon but will need to be wary of a depleted but dangerous Bournemouth side.