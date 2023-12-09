Owen Hargreaves slams yet another insipid Manchester United performance

Manchester United were humbled in a lifeless 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth today.

In truth, the Cherries were convincing winners and won at Old Trafford for the first time in the Premier League.

For United fans, it was a bitter disappointment as the team once again failed to build on a strong performance midweek versus Chelsea.

Former player, turned pundit, Owen Hargreaves, seemed to suggest the end was nigh for Erik ten Hag.

The midfielder was covering the game for Premier League Productions.

Hargreaves stated, “listen to the boos, look at all the open seats. The fans have spoken”.

After Marcos Senesi had headed in Bournemouth’s third of the afternoon, the famous old ground began to empty and TV screens were awash with red seats.

The former England international also pointed out that the performance was nothing new for Erik ten Hag’s side.

“The performance was embarrassing and it has been like that all season”, he commented.

It is hard to argue with the pundit as United have now lost eleven games in all competitions this season.

With crucial matches against Bayern, Liverpool and high-flying Aston Villa coming up, it is scary to imagine how many more defeats Ten Hag’s side could rack up between now and the new year.

The Canadian born player did have some kind words for Bournemouth, however. “You have to praise a team that plays the right way with good attacking players. They deserve the praise. They played exceptionally today.”

When the final whistle blew, with the stadium emptying rapidly, deafening boos ringing around the stadium, Ten Hag was standing in disbelief on the sidelines. Could we be witnessing the beginning of the end of the Ten Hag era?