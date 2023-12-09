Preview: Two Manchester United stars ruled out ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

Manchester United Women travel to Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow for the last away game of the year.

Before many of United’s stars left to play for their respective international sides they beat Bristol City 2-0 in the league and currently sit fourth.

Unfortunately, United’s injury list has grown further during the international break.

Joining Emma Watson, Gabby George, Jessica Simpson, and Aoife Mannion is Evie Rabjohn, who revealed she had a stress fracture in her foot earlier this week.

Hinata Miyazawa came on for Japan in their friendly with Brazil but went off injured just minutes later.

Marc Skinner revealed yesterday that the World Cup top goalscorer would be out until after Christmas.

However, Irene Guerrero could get some minutes in after recovering from an MCL and calf injury.

Hosts Tottenham will be without Grace Clinton, who is on loan from United and therefore is ineligible to play against her home club.

They are also expected to be without Olga Ahtinen, who is also suffering with an MCL injury.

Meanwhile, Bethany England is expected to return after three months on the sidelines whilst ex-United star Martha Thomas is likely to play against her old club.

Before the international break Spurs were beaten 7-0 by Manchester City, so they will be eager to bounce back. They are winless since 21 October, when they beat Aston Villa 4-2.

Kick off in London is at 18.45 and the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.