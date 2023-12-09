Skipper Bruno Fernandes proves why pundits criticise him, will miss Liverpool game



How Manchester United followed up an attacking display against Chelsea in midweek to their worst performance of the season yet against Bournemouth on Saturday is a mystery.

Under the lights at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag’s team lost 0-3 with the Cherries deserving their lead. This was Bournemouth’s first-ever win at Old Trafford.

Such inconsistency from a team that finished third last season and aspires to qualify for the Champions League again next term is unpardonable.

Bruno suspended

The manager is skating on thin ice with this result and ahead of a make-or-break week, alarm bells are loudly ringing in the red half of Manchester.

United’s next Premier League opponents are Liverpool, who are unbeaten in their last six. The Anfield encounter will be a scary watch for all United fans who are fearing the worst at this stage.

Manchester United’s players have made a lot of mistakes today, but Bruno Fernandes getting booked whilst the game is already over and suspended for the Liverpool match is up there with the worst. Simply not captain material. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) December 9, 2023

In further bad news, Ten Hag will not be able to call upon the services of skipper Bruno Fernandes who saw his fifth yellow card of the season deep into the second-half.

It was a needless booking the Portuguese received, for his over-the-top complaints to the referee considering the game was well and truly lost at that stage.

Fernandes should have been more careful considering the manager’s current predicament. Pundits have pointed out how his constant moaning to the referee is something that does not suit a United captain.

Huge blow for ETH

The Portugal international has started in every Premier League game this season with the manager hardly ever choosing to rest his talisman.

He has scored five times and set up a further five across the English top flight and the Champions League, highlighting his importance to the team.

The last time Fernandes missed a game was back in November 2022, when he was absent for a 3-1 defeat away to Aston Villa, again due to suspension.

The skipper will be available for the midweek game against Bayern Munich. Ten Hag will be hoping for a miracle from that encounter.