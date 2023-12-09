Sofyan Amrabat the only small positive as Man United are thoroughly beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth



Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 3-0 loss against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi were enough to sink an uninspiring United and bring back pressure on Erik ten Hag and his players.

United had 69% possession to Bournemouth’s 31% share of the ball.

The Red Devils registered three shots on target from their total 20 cracks at goal. In comparison, the Cherries had 10 shots, with four of these being on target.

Ten Hag’s men put together 656 passes with a pass accuracy of 85%.

Bournemouth strung 295 passes with a success rate of 69%.

One of the better performers for United during the match was Sofyan Amrabat. Against Chelsea, he was good and seemingly picked up where he left off.

He once again slotted in a midfield trio also consisting of Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay.

Despite United beating Chelsea, there were concerns raised about the balance in the middle of the park as a result of the huge spaces left behind when McTominay and Fernandes ventured forward in search of goalscoring opportunities.

These issues were badly exposed and exploited by Bournemouth who were clinical and ruthless in their execution.

Amrabat attempted 10 long balls and successfully found his intended target on all 10 occasions, managing a 100% long ball pass accuracy.

The Moroccan completed 100% of the dribbles he embarked on.

He also won 75% of the tackles he put in against Bournemouth players. Amrabat had an impressive 92% pass accuracy to his name from the 68 passes he completed.

Sofyan Amrabat's game by numbers vs. Bournemouth: 100% long pass accuracy

100% dribbles completed

92% pass accuracy

75% tackles won

68 passes completed

10/10 long passes completed

4 tackles

2/2 dribbles completed One day, we may see Amrabat & Mainoo in DM… 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6dEAPicwra — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 9, 2023

Unluckily for Amrabat, he was part of the losing side. The positive is that after a slow start to life at United, the 27-year-old seems to be finally settling in. The onus is on Ten Hag to provide the Fiorentina loanee with adequate partners who can complement his game.

