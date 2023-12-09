Three things we learned as spineless Man United suffer humiliating 3-0 loss vs. Bournemouth



Manchester United hosted Bournemouth at Old Trafford, fresh off their mid-week 2-1 win against Chelsea.

Eager to embark on a run of victories after some poor results this season, Erik ten Hag started Andre Onana in goal.

In defence, the United boss gave the nod to Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Sergio Reguilon.

The Red Devils’ midfield three consisted of Sofyan Amrabat, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay. Anthony Martial led the line with Antony and Alejandro Garnacho on either side of the striker.

Here are three things we learned from Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth

United still struggling to effectively play out from the back

From very early on, it was clear United’s plan was to try and play out from the back at every possible instance in an attempt to build up play.

However, Ten Hag’s men proved not very good at it and it was no surprise after some point, the tactic was abandoned altogether.

Often, one player misplaced a pass and handed possession back to the Cherries.

United seemed like they were struggling to deal with their rivals’ press, which was being led by Dominic Solanke. Indeed, Bournemouth’s opening goal came as a result of United trying to play out from the back.

McTominay poorly handled a chipped pass from Fernandes, which was then intercepted by a Bournemouth star. A low cross inside the United box found Solanke who made no mistake from close range.

Solanke was a threat all game and would have been disappointed not to register more than one goal. The goalscorer also hit the post.

United appeared to have noticed their difficulties in playing out from the back and after a while, Onana started going long.

For Bournemouth’s second goal, United were once again caught in possession. Solanke ran up the bitch and passed the ball to Marcus Tavernier.

Tavernier crossed the ball and found Philip Billing who was headed it into the back of the net.

A third goal of the game from Marcos Senesi who scored from a corner guaranteed the win for Bournemouth and ensured they secured all three points.

No doubt playing out from the back is an aspect of the game Ten Hag and his coaching staff will seek to work on if the side still harbours ambitions of dominating opponents regularly.

McTominay a net negative to the team when not scoring goals

It was unsurprising that McTominat was included in the starting XI after his brace vs. Chelsea a few days ago.

Against the Blues – despite scoring goals – there were still concerns about the Scotland international’s suitability in the middle of the park and what he brings to the side in the middle of the park.

The truth is that when not scoring goals, the 27-year-old arguably doesn’t offer much else.

It’s fantastic that McTominay chips in with the goals every now and then but his primary responsibilities are that of a midfielder.

Unfortunately, McTominay does not really participate in open play and does not offer the defensive solidity injected by specialist number 6’s such as Casemiro and Amrabat.

Even worse is that McTominay’s inclusion in the team almost certainly makes it necessary for Fernandes, naturally a number 10, to occupy deeper positions to accommodate the Carrington academy graduate.

United subsequently end up missing on a lot of the creativity and precision passes that Fernandes brings.

To sum up McTominay, overall, he makes the team function much worse as a collective.

He makes it difficult for United to control games. It doesn’t help that he loses possession so much. However, his flaws are somewhat masked by his goals whenever they happen. It’s hardly a sustainable situation going forward.

Since Ten Hag chooses to remain adamant about having McTominay in the team, he must urgently find ways to cover the gaping holes the player often leaves in midfield.

It’s also important that United uncover means to make a partnership of Fernandes and McTominay work if benching the latter is not an option.

Ahead of upcoming fixtures against Bayern Munich and Liverpool, United could be made to dearly pay or even be embarrassed further unless they sort out their glaring midfield issues.

Ten Hag about to enter a very precarious and tricky period

Following United’s humiliating defeat at the hands of Bournemouth, no doubt pressure is back on Ten Hag who has been unable to steer the club to a consistent run of good results.

Even more precarious is that the 20-time English champions are set to face Bayern and bitter rivals Liverpool in their next two games in the Champions League and Premier League respectively.

In a week’s time, United could be out of the Champions League and on the end of another humbling loss at Anfield.

If Bournemouth managed to tear United apart to that extent, one can only manage what Liverpool have in store for Ten Hag and his players.

If United lose both games, no doubt hard questions will start being asked of Ten Hag and the job he is doing this season.

