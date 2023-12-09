“You get killed”: Erik ten Hag laments Man United’s start to Premier League clash with AFC Bournemouth

As the boos rang out around a dark and rainy Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag’s side suffered a humiliating defeat at Old Trafford by three goals to nil at the hands of Bournemouth.

The result killed off any remaining positive feeling from Wednesday’s 2-1 win versus Chelsea.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Mancunian side either, as the coming week’s football menu serves up a must-win Champions League tie versus Bayern Munich and a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Whilst talking to BBC’s Match of the Day, the Dutchman cut a frustrated figure.

The manager lamented his side’s lack of concentration at the start of the game.

He commented, “you have to be at your best in every game, starting with focus. When you start like we did, you get killed”.

While praising the opposition, the coach clearly rued a missed opportunity to close the gap on the top four. He claimed, “they are good opponents but we have to do better”.

The Dutchman was also asked about the boos that rang around Old Trafford and commented, “I understand that they are disappointed, frustrated. We all are but we should do better and we have to show it every game- not to have so big levels from one game to another”.

The manager was evidently infuriated by his team’s trademark inconsistency. He went on, “you need consistency, we can play a very good game against many opponents, we are able to do it, but you have to do it every third day”.

The manager continued to bemoan his team’s inability to win games regularly by stating, “we have to go to high standards to deliver it every third day”.

The former Ajax man claimed that he thought he would see something different after the Chelsea game. Ten Hag asserted, “I thought we could build on the Chelsea result. The way we started was no good”.

The man in the Old Trafford hotseat was then asked by the BBC reporter about Tuesday’s crucial match versus Bayern Munich. He replied, “we know we are able to do it, we showed it in the week. We have to leave this behind but we have to talk about it”.

The 53 year old will hope that he can somehow get a reaction from his team with such crucial weeks coming up. He will need to, or the end could be nigh for the under pressure manager.