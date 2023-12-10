Bayern Munich thumped in Bundesliga before crucial trip to Old Trafford in the Champions League

Manchester United’s Champions League status is hanging by a thread after a disastrous group campaign has left them needing a miracle to qualify for the knockout phase.

Tournament favourites Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday night with United needing to beat the German giants and hope that Galatasaray draw in Copenhagen to secure an unlikely passage to the next round.

The situation looks bleak but United will buoyed by Bayern’s latest performance in the Bundesliga.

Thomas Tuchel’s men were ripped apart by Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, losing for the first time in the league this season by a 5-1 scoreline.

Frankfurt caught Bayern out time-after-time in transition and raced into a three goal lead just past the half hour mark.

Joshua Kimmich pulled a goal back for the visitors but it did little to stem the tide with two second half goals sealing the eye-catching scoreline.

Bayern have been slowly clicking into to top gear in recent weeks after a start the season that has allowed Bayer Leverkusen take control of the Bundesliga table.

However, United were also on the end of an embarrassing domestic defeat at the weekend with AFC Bournemouth winning at Old Trafford by three goals to nil.

United’s up-and-down recent form means it’s impossible to predict what will happen on Tuesday night but their Champions League fate will be decided by the end of the 90 minutes.

As reported by The Times, Tuchel claims he still has “confidence” in his team but admits they “need to react” after the heavy defeat.

However, with Bayern already safely through as group winners and the need to make points up on Leverkusen, Tuchel may be tempted to rest some players for midweek fixture.

It was a full strength XI that was dismantled in Frankfurt and missing the trip to Old Trafford will also give him a chance to assess some squad options.

United will need all the help they can get if they are to reach the knockout rounds but Frankfurt have provided them with the blueprint on how to do their bit on Tuesday night.