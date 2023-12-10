David Ornstein provides update on Erik ten Hag’s future after shock loss vs Bournemouth



It was one step forward, two steps back for Manchester United as they relinquished the momentum gained after beating Chelsea by losing to Bournemouth in the next game.

While losing at home to Bournemouth is shocking enough, the damning thing was their performance completely merited the loss, maybe by a worse scoreline.

It was the kind of result and performance that gets the manager the sack and Erik ten Hag looked stone-faced and rattled after the game yesterday.

Now, David Ornstein has provided an update on the struggling Dutchman’s future.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Ornstein said that Ten Hag is not in danger of losing his job right now.

He said that there is “no suggestion” or thoughts of replacing the manager as of now and certainly not before there’s clarity over the ownership situation.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to take over 25% of the club and sporting control with it, which is when Ten Hag will need to impress his new bosses all over again.

However, Ornstein refused to say it in absolute terms, recalling United’s trip to Anfield under Jose Mourinho, where a 3-1 loss got the Portuguese fired.

United’s next two fixtures don’t show sign of respite either as they host Bayern Munich before deja vu strikes, as they travel to Anfield.

Ornstein summed up by laying bare the barrage of issues facing United, and by extension, INEOS, once they take over sporting control.

He said the contract situation of many key personnel at the club is under the scanner, including the manager himself, whose current deal runs till 2025.

A lot of key decisions are coming soon at United with the winds of change that INEOS will bring.

In the meantime, Ten Hag looks to have some time on his hands to salvage this season which is quickly going nowhere despite showing fluttering signs of life in the odd game.

