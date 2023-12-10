Erik ten Hag confirms Sergio Reguilon’s loan contract has break clause



Manchester United’s deadline day in the summer got unexpectedly busy when a barrage of injuries in defence forced them to sign Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon.

However, with the winter window approaching, and Luke Shaw returning, with Tyrell Malacia close behind, Reguilon could become expendable soon.

The Tottenham player came on a season-long loan deal but his contribution to the United team in the second half could be minuscule.

Now, Erik ten Hag has revealed that there is a break clause in the Spaniard’s contract which could see him leave the club in January itself.

After the shocking 3-0 loss to Bournemouth, Ten Hag said that they need to make a decision on the player’s future in conjunction with Spurs.

“We have to make a final decision on Reguilon. But also there are Spurs who are involved in that conversation as well,” he said.

Reguilon’s time at United has been a bit hit-or-miss since he has also suffered from injury problems which he was brought to cover in the first place.

It led to United playing a new left-back in almost every other game during a spell in the season in October and September.

When he returned to the pitch, it was along with Luke Shaw, which defeated the purpose of his signing anyway.

Still, he has managed to make 10 club appearances but none of his displays have really set him apart as someone who United would want to retain long-term.

He has provided good attacking thrust in some games but leaves a lot to be desired defensively. Furthermore, he doesn’t look very comfortable in a ball-retention system.

Therefore, with United’s contracted fullbacks returning and close to returning (Shaw and Malacia), it is likely that Reguilon’s United career will be short-lived.

