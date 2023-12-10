Ian Wright calls out Diogo Dalot for huge missed opportunity in loss vs Bournemouth



Just when the fans think that it can’t get any worse, it does.

That’s the story of Manchester United’s season after the brutal 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich up next.

In a performance that no player really came out with credit from, the striker issue was glaring to see.

Anthony Martial put in an insipid performance and when Rasmus Hojlund came on, the effort was there but the goal again wasn’t.

However, according to Ian Wright, Hojlund should have had a goal, and that’s not a criticism of the striker.

Wright attacked Diogo Dalot on BBC’s Match of the Day for not crossing for the Dane when he ran to the byline with the striker standing unmarked in the box late in the game.

Wright said that Dalot didn’t even “acknowledge him (Hojlund)” and “he’s had a shot from a ridiculous angle, he’s upset with himself”.

In a remarkable rant, Wright announced that it was Dalot’s “total lack of respect for Hojlund” which the striker “has got to be pulling him up in the dressing room about”.

The chance being talked about by Wright here came when Hojlund was just subbed on and the game was finely poised.

United were just 1-0 down and with a confidence-boosting first Premier League goal for Hojlund drawing United level, the momentum of the game could have changed.

Instead, Bournemouth scored their second soon after, heads dropped, as is customary at United these days, and Bournemouth enjoyed the rest of the game like an evening stroll in the park.

A lack of service from both, midfielders and fullbacks has been a constant theme at United this season with Hojlund struggling to impose himself in the league.

The incident against Bournemouth wasn’t the first time that has happened, and it’s something Erik ten Hag urgently needs to have a look at.

