Man United discussing triggering one-year option in Anthony Martial’s contract

Manchester United followed up their attacking masterclass against Chelsea in midweek with their most insipid display of the season thus far, against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s side lost 0-3 to the Cherries, their first-ever win at Old Trafford in the Premier League and the 11th loss of United’s season.

Things are unraveling fast for the Dutchman and apart from the on-field fire-fighting, he also needs to take a look at the contract situation of four stars whose contracts expire next summer.

Contract discussions on

Anthony Martial’s current deal expires next summer and the club are thinking of triggering the one-year extension option in his contract, along with three more stars.

The likes of Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Hannibal Mejbri are also among the stars whose contracts end in 2024 and who have a one-year option.

The issue was recently raised during a press conference and manager Erik ten Hag was quoted as saying, “When we have news about that… it’s absolutely in our mindset, we are discussing things and when we have news, we will bring it.”

In case of the centre-back, full-back and midfielder, a contract extension makes sense as they have performed to an acceptable level or have the potential to grow in case of the Tunisian.

It makes sense to keep hold of the trio from a financial point of view as well — sell them for a greater fee in the future as multiple clubs are interested.

Keeping the France international makes very little sense as very few clubs came forward for his services last summer.

Martial’s poor run continues

After his disastrous display against Newcastle, the manager again decided to start Anthony Martial against Andoni Iraola’s side and we all saw the results.

The Frenchman, who is currently the second-longest serving player at the club, has failed to live up his potential and it is a surprise that he has lasted so long.

The Red Devils need to offload him and bring in someone who can support Rasmus Hojlund, something that the Dutchman had wanted in the summer.

Fans have always had his back but the striker has been largely inconsistent during his nine years at the club and it is time to start afresh for United in the strikers department.