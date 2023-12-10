Manchester United confirm Casemiro back training on grass



The absent midfield has been one of the major reasons behind Manchester United’s underwhelming results this season.

Scott McTominay’s forward runs are a good source of goals, but they leave the midfield outnumbered in the absence of a true “cement between the stones”.

Thankfully for Erik ten Hag, he is closer to getting reinforcements in the area.

Manchester United have confirmed that Casemiro has stepped up the recovery from his injury.

The Brazilian is back training on the grass after getting his physio work done in what will be a huge boost to Ten Hag.

He has been absent since October when an ankle injury sustained on the international break worsened and he had to take time off.

In his absence, Ten Hag tried multiple midfield combinations but none merited a long-term look as weaknesses always cropped up.

However, fans and the club will be excited to see how he pairs up with wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo, who took his chance arising due to injuries to cement himself as a first-teamer.

Casemiro was United’s top scorer when he was injured and it is a mark of the state of affairs at United that his throne has been taken by another midfielder in Scott McTominay.

When the Brazilian comes back, his role in the team would ideally look a lot different to what it was pre-injury.

He will be asked to play as a more conventional defensive midfielder who provides the base at the back while his partner, be it Kobbie Mainoo or McTominay or Amrabat contributes more to the buildup.

In any case, his return is a huge boost to the numbers in midfield as well as his influence on the pitch which has been sorely missed.

A realistic expectation for his return to playing could be near the end of December in the festive period as he just started training on the grass.

