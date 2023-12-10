Manchester United host social with Denis Irwin and supporters from around the world

Over 25 countries were represented at Old Trafford on Friday Night as the club invited fan groups from around the world to their latest ‘Warm-Up’ event featuring United legend, Denis Irwin.

Among those represented were the Malta supporters club, the oldest supporters group outside of Manchester, which is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year.

The Scandinavian contingent, which is the largest outside of Manchester, were also present.

Manchester United Women’s Supporters Club was also in attendance, as were the youth supporters, and there was a large number of fans present from Ireland too.

Denis Irwin took part in a question and answer session with fans, discussing his move to the club as well as his memories of the treble-winning season.

Fans also had the opportunity to have their picture taken with the Carabao Cup whilst enjoying refreshments including matchday pies, wine and chocolate.

Harry Maguire had recorded a message for attendees, welcoming them to the Theatre of Dreams and thanking them for their support.

The night was also a chance to raise money for the MU Foundation with a raffle and an auction with an array of signed memorabilia up for grabs from players past and present.

A framed shirt, signed by the current squad went for £450 in the live auction.

The club began these events back in June of this year when the club welcomed Norman Whiteside to speak with its supporters from around the world.

The last event like this coincided with the launch of the Zambia supporters club and with the help of Gary Pallister, over £4,000 was raised for the foundation.

The next event is scheduled for January 14th with more details announced soon on who the guest of honour will be.