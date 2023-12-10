Manchester United linked with Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips – report

Manchester United have reportedly identified Manchester City central-midfielder Kalvin Phillips as a top transfer target; a puzzling move given the player’s struggles to break into the Man City lineup.

The Sun reported yesterday that United are monitoring Phillips closely after City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that he doesn’t see a place for the 28-year-old at the club.

The newspaper claimed that Phillips seems likely to go out on loan in January, while Man United manager Erik ten Hag would potentially look to sign the English midfielder on a permanent deal next summer.

Back in June, The Peoples Person reported a rumour claiming that United could look to strike a deal for the City midfielder.

He had also been reportedly targeted by United last year while Phillips was still a Leeds United player.

While Phillips’ lack of playing time last season was listed as a major justification for his potential departure from the club, not much has changed for him this season in terms of playing time.

In City’s 16 Premier League matches so far this season, Phillips has only made four appearances, each of which has been off the bench.

He has also only averaged 24 minutes of playing time in each appearance, showing how he is not considered to be a crucial player in City’s squad.

But while Phillips may not have a place in the City lineup, he could yet prove to be an asset to United given their midfield struggles this season.

Star holding midfielder Casemiro has only recently returned to training on grass after he incurred an ankle injury during the international break, while Christian Eriksen remains unavailable.

Mason Mount also remains sidelined through injury, while loanee Sofyan Amrabat has struggled to impress at Old Trafford.

Although Kobbie Mainoo has shown great promise, it may be premature for Ten Hag to start relying on the 18-year-old so early in his career, especially given the pressure that would be entailed.

While signing an out-of-favour player from a direct rival may be an unorthodox move, it’s not one that’s unfamiliar for United.

Furthermore, Phillips could provide United with the much-needed depth that they need in their midfield given the club’s extensive injury setbacks.