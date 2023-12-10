Manchester United overtake Tottenham in race for Jean-Clair Todibo



Manchester United conceded three goals at Old Trafford for the fourth time this season, but this time the heavy defeat was inflicted by Bournemouth in the Premier League.

It was the Cherries’ first victory at the Theatre of Dreams in their history and further compounded manager Erik ten Hag’s woes who looks to be on borrowed time at the moment.

They have conceded three or more goals nine times across all competitions this season and have lost 11 games this term. Statistics like this make the manager’s position even more untenable.

United have conceded the second-most goals among the 32 teams in the group stages of the Champions League and are hanging on by a thread in the competition.

United’s poor defensive displays this season

Lisandro Martinez’s injury has severely dented United’s season while the poor fitness record of Raphael Varane has seen him slip down to sixth-choice centre-back at present.

Harry Maguire is currently first-choice and while he has put in improved displays, surely he is not the answer going forward. The former skipper was close to an exit in the summer.

Jonny Evans is also not going to last for much longer while Victor Lindelof remains injured at present.

A new powerful centre-back is the need of the hour to help save the manager’s job, especially if the club decide to cash in on the Frenchman.

United have been linked with quite a few centre-backs like Marc Guehi, Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inacio but it seems they are interested in going back for their prime summer target.

OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo was supposed to come in and replace Maguire, who had agreed a deal with West Ham only for the deal to collapse at the last minute and the former Barcelona star ended up staying in Ligue 1.

The 23-year-old had put his disappointing Barcelona spell behind him and impressed last season, helping Nice concede the second-least amount of goals in Ligue 1 last season.

The French international has continued his form this campaign as well, helping his side keep 10 clean sheets already, with Nice currently second in the French top flight.

Todibo, a January target

Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race but United have overtaken them as per Football Insider and could use Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry as a springboard to get the deal over the line as early as January.

“Man United currently lead Tottenham in the race to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo in January after climbing into pole position in recent hours, sources have told Football Insider.

“United are prepared to utilise Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership links with Nice to accelerate the deal – the British billionaire’s INEOS group are majority owners of the Ligue 1 club.”

Premier League clubs recently voted not to ban clubs from completing related-party deals last month which means the 20-time English league champions are free to trade with Nice.

The centre-back is valued at £40 million but whether United can afford such a sum in January remains to be seen. An exit for the French World Cup winner could potentially open the doors to a possible deal.