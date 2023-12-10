Manchester United scouts spotted at SC Braga game along with many other European sides



The Portuguese league’s heavyweights are the trio of Sporting Lisbon, SL Benfica, and FC Porto.

Therefore, Manchester United’s recent scouting trip to watch SC Braga in action is causing some eyerolls in the football world.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo reports that United scouts were in attendance to watch SC Braga’s 3-1 victory over Vizela.

The victory solidified Braga’s 4th place in the table and they are now going toe-to-toe with the heavyweight trio above them.

They are the top-scorer in the league this season, scoring 36 times in just 13 league games.

Therefore, it is likely that with United’s struggles in attack, the club was there to have a look at the architects of this attack firing on all cylinders.

They would have been pleased to see Simon Banza keep up his goalscoring form, as his double took his tally to 13 goals and three assists in 22 games across all competitions.

Winger Alvaro Djalo could also have been the focus, since United’s wing depth is suddenly looking a lot thin with Marcus Rashford’s form struggles and Jadon Sancho’s exile.

United were joined by scouts from Brentford and Sevilla, to name a few, on their trip to Vizela to watch Braga.

Those two clubs, especially, Brentford, can be regarded as one of the smartest operators in the transfer market and Braga, with their rapid ascent going unnoticed so far, make for a prime avenue to find a bargain.

It could be the thinking for United as well, who could be changing directions in the transfer market after accumulating a long line of big-money flops since Sir Alex’s retirement.

Ultimately, it is not yet clear which player United had in mind while watching the game but it sure is a departure from United’s usual scouting strategy considering the teams involved in the game.

