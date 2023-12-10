Match report: Tottenham Hotspur Women 0-4 Manchester United Women

Manchester United have thrashed Tottenham Hotspur in the WSL to keep within touching distance of the top three.

Spurs frustrated the visitors for the opening ten minutes or so and had a brilliant chance of their own. Mary Earps was forced into a good save but she could only push it out as far as the returning Beth England, whose shot was blocked by Maya Le Tissier.

However, in the 29th minute, United found a way through. A fantastic long ball from Hannah Blundell seemed to go all the way through to the bottom corner but Melvine Malard may have got a toe to it.

United were starting to grow into the game and were dominating possession but they headed in at half-time with just the slender one goal lead.

Marc Skinner must have had words with his team at half-time as they came out in the second half with a lot more intensity.

Six minutes after the restart and Ella Toone doubled United’s lead after a lovely weighted pass from Malard, Toone chipped it over the keeper and into the goal.

It wasn’t over for the hosts just yet as they had a chance to go forward five minutes later but Earps was alert to the danger and quick out to the ball, scooping it up.

Hayley Ladd came into the side for the injured Hinata Miyazawa and was having a great game so far.

As Spurs tried to play out from the back, Ladd stole the ball back and danced through the defence and into the box. She was chopped down but before she had time to appeal for a penalty, Malard ran on to the loose ball and smashed it past Spencer between the sticks.

Ladd would top off her great performance with a goal of her own in the 84th minute as she played the ball to Garcia who cut into the box before holding the ball up, waiting for Ladd.

She squared it to the Welsh international, who took it first time on the edge of the area and found the goal.

The victory keeps United hot on the heels of the top three.